Olson's Martial Arts Academy Opens New Location In Johnson City

Amanda Illescas, owner of Olson's Martial Arts

Master Amanda Illescas with awards

Olson's Martial Arts Academy is proud to announce the grand opening of its new location at 316 Marketplace Blvd., Johnson City, TN

- Master Amanda IllescasJOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Olson's Martial Arts Academy , Inc., a trusted name in martial arts for over 27 years, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new location at 316 Marketplace Blvd., Johnson City, TN, 37604. The Academy's official opening will take place on September 30, 2024, with a special Grand Opening Event scheduled for October 19, 2024.Olson's Martial Arts Academy offers a range of world-class martial arts programs, including Taekwondo, Jiu Jitsu, and Tai Chi, under the guidance of some of the highest-ranking instructors in the state of Tennessee. Led by Masters Amanda Illescas (9th degree) and Keith Olson (6th degree), as well as Chief Instructor Kellie McClendon (5th degree) and Head Instructor Trey Patterson (4th degree), the Academy continues its long-standing tradition of excellence. Master Amanda also leads Tai Chi, while Keith Olson offers expert instruction in Jiu Jitsu as a Black Belt.Grand Opening Event – October 19, 2024The grand opening event will feature exciting activities for all attendees, including:Free martial arts classes in Taekwondo, Jiu Jitsu, and Tai Chi.Martial arts demonstrations showcasing the skills of instructors and students.A Q&A session with instructors to discuss the benefits of martial arts and the Academy's unique programs.Special giveaways and swag bags for attendees.Exclusive enrollment discounts for new students who sign up during the event.All owners, Masters, and instructors will be present at the event, creating an opportunity for community members to meet the experts behind Olson's Martial Arts Academy.A Legacy of Service and Community ImpactOlson's Martial Arts Academy has been a cornerstone of the Johnson City community, raising over $125,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and donating over $40,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank to help feed local children. The Academy also offers free self-defense classes, bully prevention seminars, and confidence-building programs for kids, strengthening its commitment to serving and uplifting the community."We are thrilled to be in a more central location, making it easier for families and individuals to access our programs," said Master Amanda Illescas, co-owner and lead instructor. "We're excited to continue our mission of building confidence, discipline, and focus in students of all ages while making a positive impact in our new neighborhood."Special Offers for New StudentsIn celebration of the grand opening, Olson's Martial Arts Academy will offer special enrollment discounts and opportunities for students to experience the life-changing benefits of martial arts, including improved fitness, self-defense skills, discipline, focus, and community engagement.Hours of OperationMonday – Saturday, offering a wide range of classes for all ages and skill levels.How to Sign UpTo sign up for classes or learn more about Olson's Martial Arts Academy, visit olsonsma, call 423.926.9161, or email .... Stay connected through their Facebook page for updates and additional event details.Join Olson's Martial Arts Academy as they continue to build healthier, stronger, and more confident individuals in Johnson City!

