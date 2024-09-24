Zelensky heavily criticizes Trump’s VP selection

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has openly criticized J.D. Vance, the vice-presidential pick for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, labeling his views on the Ukraine-Russia conflict as "too radical." Zelensky’s remarks came as he arrived in the United States to participate in the UN General Assembly and meet with President Joe Biden at the White House.



In an interview with *The New Yorker*, Zelensky expressed skepticism about Trump's ability to resolve the ongoing war, suggesting that the former president might be misguided in his approach. Regarding Vance, he stated, "He is too radical," emphasizing that the implication of Vance's stance is that Ukraine should make significant sacrifices to end the war.



Zelensky pointed out that the notion of the international community ending the conflict at Ukraine's expense is "unacceptable." He stressed that expecting Ukraine to relinquish territories as a condition for peace would be a disastrous proposition. Such a concession, he argued, would not guarantee the cessation of hostilities and dismissed promises from Trump’s camp to resolve the conflict as mere "sloganeering."



Vance, a senator from Ohio, has been critical of ongoing United States financial support for Ukraine. He voted against a USD61 billion aid package earlier this year, claiming that funds sent to Ukraine merely bolster what he describes as “the most corrupt leadership and government in Europe,” without effectively addressing the root of the conflict. Zelensky's remarks highlight the growing tension between United States political figures and Ukraine's leadership as the war continues to unfold.

