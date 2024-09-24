Hinckley & Rugby Building Society Strengthens Sopra Banking Software Partnership To Launch A Consumer Savings Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hinckley and Building Society has partnered with Sopra Software (SBS), a leading partner to more than 1,500 institutions worldwide, to further bolster its digital capabilities.

SBS and Hinckley & Rugby have worked on a strategic digital program structured across four distinct phases. The first phase was completed in 2023, where SBS transitioned Hinckley & Rugby to a cloud-based managed service with SBP Core MSS (Mortgage & Savings Suite).

Today, SBS is pleased to announce the go-live of the second phase of Hinckley & Rugby's digital transformation. This phase promises to revolutionise the member experience through an innovative consumer savings portal. This front-end platform will streamline the savings account setup process, providing Hinckley & Rugby's members with a seamless, personalised experience to reach their savings goals.

This new advancement coincides with Hinckley & Rugby's recent rebranding, reflecting its commitment to modernisation and member-centric services. The refreshed brand identity aligns with the Society's vision of providing innovative and user-friendly financial solutions.

Later this year, Hinckley & Rugby will also go live on SBS's fully integrated mobile app, offering members the convenience of managing their mortgage and savings information, handling deposits, and viewing statements seamlessly.

“This development marks a significant step forward for Hinckley & Rugby, ensuring enhanced flexibility and functionality for our valued members. Having successfully completed the second phase of our digital transformation journey, we are delighted with the unwavering support, technical expertise and collaboration that SBS has provided. As we continue to innovate, we remain committed to delivering exceptional service and convenience to our members,” said Barry Carter, CEO, Hinckley & Rugby Building Society.

“The SBS team is proud to have supported HRBS on their transformative digital journey, leading to the launch of a cutting-edge online portal that redefines client engagement. This collaboration highlights our commitment to delivering innovative banking solutions that drive growth and enhance customer experiences,” said Paul Walton, Head of Client Delivery UK & Ireland, Sopra Banking Software.

About Hinckley & Rugby Building Society:

Hinckley & Rugby Building Society was formed in 1983 by the merger of Hinckley Permanent Building Society, which was founded in 1865 and Rugby Provident Building Society which was established in 1861. A top 20 society, Hinckley & Rugby has total assets of more than £823 million and over 50,000 savers. In addition, it has over 7,000 borrowers who are also benefiting from the Society's success. The Society is committed to providing an extensive range of competitive savings accounts and mortgage schemes and to providing the highest standards of customer service. With 7 branches, 2 agencies and 1 dedicated member services branch, Hinckley & Rugby is not only represented in some of the towns and cities of the East and West Midlands, but it is also strongly committed to having outlets in smaller village communities, where it is often the only financial services provider for miles around.

About SBS

Sopra Banking Software (SBS) is a global financial technology company that's helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 3,900 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia's Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France.

