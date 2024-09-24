Saudi Arabia excels at global halal trade fair in Malaysia

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia secured the third position between the top five participating nations at MIHAS 2024, the largest halal trade fair in the world, highlighting its important role in the global halal market.



The Kingdom demonstrated its dedication to growing the halal industry with 38 booths at the Malaysia International Halal Showcase, which drew participants from 66 countries.



MIHAS 2024 took place in Kuala Lumpur from September 17 to 20, hosted by Malaysia’s of Investment, Trade, and Industry and organized by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corp. Leading participating countries included China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Thailand, showcasing the event’s international appeal.



“MIHAS 2024 featured 38 booths and two buyers from Saudi Arabia,” stated Reezal Merican Naina Merican, chairman of MATRADE.



He further noted: “We are optimistic that trade relations between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia will continue to strengthen, fueled by the mutual commitment of both nations to expand the halal sector, which remains the main focus of MIHAS.”

MENAFN24092024000045015839ID1108707549