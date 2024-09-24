Trump claims Harris endangers Israel's existence

(MENAFN) U.S. nominee Donald vowed to be a “defender” of Jewish Americans, warning that Israel may no longer exist if candidate Kamala Harris wins the upcoming November election.



At the Israeli-American Council National Summit in Washington on Thursday, Trump voiced concerns that recent indicate Harris, the current vice president, has a significant advantage among Jewish-American voters.



Although he did not specify the poll, the former leader showed disappointment at receiving support from only 40 percent of Jewish voters in the U.S.



“That means 60 percent are voting for someone who hates Israel,” Trump stated, referring to Harris as a “bad Democrat.” He also asserted that the Democratic Party is “very bad” for Israel overall.



The Republican further remarked that “any Jewish person who votes for [Harris] or the Democratic Party should have their head examined.”

