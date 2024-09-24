Ukrainian Forces Down 66 Russian Strike Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces shot down 66 out of the 81 Shahed attack drones that the Russians have used to attack Ukraine since the evening of September 23.

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

From 20:00 on September 23 to 07:00 on September 24, the engineering of the Ukrainian Air Force detected 85 Russian aerial targets, including an Iskander-M ballistic missile fired from the Rostov region, two Kh-59/69 guided aerial missiles launched from the Bryansk region, one missile (type to be determined) fired from the Kursk region, and 81 Shahed strike drones launched from the Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk area.

Russia's combat losses in Ukraine up by 1,400 in past day

The main direction of the attack was the north and center of Ukraine.

The aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

As many as 66 enemy attack drones were shot down in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Sumy and Mykolaiv regions.

Another 13 drones disappeared from radar in several regions due to active countermeasures by Ukrainian forces.