War Update: 143 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

As many as 143 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in Ukraine on Monday, September 23.

Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesperson for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the enemy hit the positions of Ukrainian units and population centers with three missile strikes using three missiles and 72 dropping 113 glide bombs.

In addition, the enemy carried out 5,097 artillery attacks, including 162 using multiple rocket launchers, and used 1,464 kamikaze drones.

Lykhovii noted that on the Kharkiv axis, two combat clashes took place near Lyptsi and Tykhe over the past day.

Seven combat clashes took place in the Kupiansk sector. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks outside Hlushkivka, Kucherivka, Kolisnykivka, and Stelmakhivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 19 enemy attacks near Cherneshchyna, Druzheliubivka, Nevske, Makiivka, Dibrova, Torske, and Dronivka.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled one attack near Fedorivka.

Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance near Kalynivka, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora and Predtechyne in the Kramatorsk sector. The situation is under control.

With the support of attack aircraft, the enemy tried to advance 15 times in the Toretsk sector. The enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders outside the settlements of Dachne, Toretsk, and Nelipivka.

The enemy launched 30 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The Russian army tried to advance in the direction of Vozdvyzhenka, Marynivka, Myroliubivka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Novohrodivka, Zhuravka, Krasnyi Yar, and Zelene Pole.

Ukrainian forces continued to hold back the enemy in the Kurakhove sector near Tsukuryne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Ukrainsk, where the occupiers made 21 attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses.

Near Pavlivka and Vuhledar of the Donetsk region in the Vremivka sector, the enemy made eight attempts to capture Ukrainian positions.

Over the past day, in the Orikhiv sector, the enemy carried out one attack near Novoandriyivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Dnipro River sector, the enemy conducted four unsuccessful assaults.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of enemy offensive groups being formed.

According to Lykhovii, Ukrainian forces continued to conduct operations in the Kursk direction, where the enemy launched 11 airstrikes throughout the day, using 15 glide bombs. In addition, the enemy used multiple rocket launchers six times.

Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 24, 2024 amounted to about 645,150 soldiers, including 1,400 killed and wounded in action in the past 24 hours.