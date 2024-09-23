Solar Company Steals The Show To Kick Off The Week

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A %RenewableEnergy company based out of Toronto is stealing the show to kick off the week after it said it plans to develop a 5.4 megawatt DC ground-mount solar project in Broome County in New York State.

According to the release, the project (known as the Boyle project) is expected to qualify for incentives under the New York State Research and Development Authority’s NY-Sun Program. Traders were quick to snatch up shares of %SolarBank Corporation (Nasdaq: $SUUN), with shares of the company reaching up to $4.50/share (+35.14%) at the session high.

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power generation, community solar, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.