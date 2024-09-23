AAR Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results



First quarter sales of $662 million, up 20% over the prior year

First quarter GAAP diluted per share of $0.50 compared to a loss per share of $0.02 in Q1 FY2024

First quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.85, up 9% from $0.78 in Q1 FY2024 Sales growth of 20% in both our commercial and businesses

WOOD DALE, Ill., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR ),

a leading provider of services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs,

today reported first quarter fiscal year 2025 consolidated sales of $661.7 million and net income of $18.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. For the first quarter of the prior year, the Company reported sales of $549.7 million and a net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share. Our adjusted diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 were $0.85, compared to $0.78 in the first quarter of the prior year.

Consolidated first quarter sales increased 20% over the prior year quarter. Our consolidated sales to commercial customers and to government customers both increased 20% over the prior year quarter.

These increases were primarily due to the acquisition of the Product Support business and organic growth.

Sales to commercial customers were 71% of consolidated sales in both the current and prior year quarters.

"During the quarter, we continued to execute well across the company. We drove 26% organic growth in our new parts distribution activities, had strong operational performance in our hangars and saw a return to growth in our government business. The quarter also included meaningful contributions from Trax, and the recent Product Support acquisition continues to exceed our expectations," said John M. Holmes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AAR CORP.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $75.9 million in the current quarter, compared to $74.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Acquisition, amortization, and integration expenses were $7.1 million in the current quarter compared to $2.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Operating margins were 6.6% in the current quarter, compared to 4.6% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted operating margin increased from 7.3% in the prior year quarter to 9.1% in the current year quarter. The improved adjusted margin over the prior year is primarily driven by the favorable contribution from the recently acquired Product Support business as well as improved execution.

During and subsequent to the quarter, we received multiple new contract awards, including:



Five-year firm fixed price IDIQ contract with an aggregate ceiling value of approximately $1.2 billion from the U.S. Navy's Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to perform engine depot maintenance and repair for its P-8A Poseidon Aircraft fleet

Five-year firm fixed price IDIQ contract with an aggregate ceiling value of approximately $1.2 billion by NAVAIR to perform P-8A Poseidon depot airframe maintenance and depot field team support for the U.S. Navy, government of Australia, and foreign military sales customers Multiple, long-term distribution agreements with Ontic that expand our support across various government and commercial platforms

Net interest expense for the quarter was $18.3 million, compared to $5.4 million last year, primarily due to increased debt levels as a result of funding the Product Support acquisition. Average diluted share count increased from 35.1 million shares in the prior year quarter to 35.6 million shares in the current year quarter. From a capital deployment perspective, we are prioritizing debt repayment but will evaluate share repurchases along with other attractive investment opportunities to deploy our capital.

We have $52.5 million remaining on our $150 million share repurchase program.

Cash flow used in operating activities was $18.6 million during the current quarter compared to $18.7 million in the prior year quarter. As of August 31, 2024, our net debt was $942.7 million and our net leverage, pro forma for the last twelve months adjusted EBITDA of the Product Support business was 3.31x. Excluding our accounts receivable financing program, our cash flow used in operating activities was $33.9 million in the current quarter.

Holmes concluded, "We have been expanding our adjusted operating margin each quarter over the past three years and I am proud of our team's strong execution.

As we continue to drive growth in our higher margin activities as well as fully integrate the Product Support business, we expect further margin expansion.

Demand remains exceptionally strong for our services and we expect continued growth across both our commercial and government businesses."

Conference call information





















On Monday, September 23, 2024, at 4 p.m. Central time, AAR will hold a conference call to discuss the results. A listen-only webcast and slides can be accessed at

. Participants may join via phone by registering at

. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in number and a unique PIN that will allow them to access the call.

The slides are also available on AAR's website at .

A replay of the conference call will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at the webcast link and will remain available for approximately one year.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp .

