‘Chotti Bahu’ Actress Rubina Dilaik Gives A Sneak Peek Of Her Home-Gardening

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Rubina Dilaik, best known for her roles in 'Saas Bina Sasural' and 'Astitva' took to her social handle and gave delightful glimpses from her home-gardening.

In the video, Rubina was seen in her charming avatar while holding a bottle gourd with an umbrella. The shows that Rubina has transformed her garden into a beautiful green vegetable garden in a silent corner of her home. After a hectic shoot schedule, she yearned for peace and a straight connection to nature.

She captioned the video post,“Ghar ki Kheti" (with laughing emojis). She also attached Taylor Swift's iconic track 'August' with the video.

Inspired by her love for healthy eating, she decided to dive into home gardening. Rubina and her family began by planting various vegetables like okra, bottle gourd and even a few herbs. The joy of harvesting her vegetables was unmatched.

In the video, Rubina showed a big sized Okra and said,“kabhi itni lambi bhindi dekhi hai”. So quick recipe, ghar ki kheti, arbi ke patte se kaise banate hai ek traditional recipe, bahut saare cultures mein bante hai aise.”

Rubina had always admired the traditional way of cooking with arbi leaves, which not just only adds flavor but also offers a touch of culture to any meal.

Later, Rubina's mother prepped a delicious dish with fragrant spices. Then, she carefully wrapped the spices in banana leaves, sealing in the flavors. With her culinary skills, she transformed simple ingredients into a dish that looked as delicious as it tasted.

With this experience, Rubina not only rediscovered her love for cooking but also showcased her ardent die-hard admirers about her deeper connection with nature.

In the last segment of the video, Rubina was seen enjoying the delicious arbi-leaf dish from her garden.

On the work front, Rubina started her acting career on the TV show 'Chotti Bahu'. She essayed the role of Radhika Shastri Purohit, alongside Avinash Sachdev, who played the role of Dev.

She has then featured in shows like 'Saas Bina Sasural', 'Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed', 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', and 'Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'.

Rubina also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. The stunt-based show which aired on Colors TV was hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

