Egypt, Kenya Discuss Bilateral Cooperation At UN General Assembly

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty met with Kenyan President William Ruto on September 22nd on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. The two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation between Egypt and Kenya across various fields.

Abdelatty conveyed greetings and appreciation from the Egyptian President, expressing satisfaction with existing cooperation between the two countries. He also conveyed Egypt's desire to further develop bilateral relations.

Abdelatty emphasised Egypt's commitment to enhancing cooperation and coordination on issues of mutual interest, aiming to maximise benefits for both nations.



