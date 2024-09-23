Arab Excellence Award Cmte. 9Th Session Slogan Announced

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Arab League Assistant Secretary General Ambassador Ahamd Khattabi announced, Monday that the Arab Excellence Award Committee decided the ninth session slogan "Arab Youth and New Media"

Khattabi said in a press release that the committee; chaired by Kuwait of Information representative Hamad Al-Badri, that the announcement of the award winners would be in the next session in 2025.

He reaffirmed that the organizational framework includes 19 articles consisting of types and categories of the award, conditions, and ways of announcing the results.

He praised the Arab Excellence Media Awards, as it succeeded in creating a new movement in media by enhancing creativity and competitions among media workers, as well as encouraging them.

He remarked that the developments in Palestine and the ongoing aggression by the Israeli occupation is the main focus of the Arab League and the ministerial council, which honored Palestinian Media last May, in Bahrain.

He pointed out the horrific humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where more than 172 Palestinian journalist fell dead, announcing that May 11 was assigned to commemorate the assassination of Palestinian Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

The General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Information Ministers launched the Arab Media Excellence Award in 2015, starting it first session in 2016 with Kuwait's financial support. (end)

