Border Guards Destroy 10 Russian Drones In Zaporizhzhia Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine shot down 10 Russian drones in the Zaporizhzhia sector of the frontline.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service and published a corresponding infographic.

“This day, the southern sky was again attacked by the occupiers' FPV drones. Border hunters for drones skillfully worked on the threat from the air and destroyed ten deadly quadcopters,” the report says.

