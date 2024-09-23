عربي


Border Guards Destroy 10 Russian Drones In Zaporizhzhia Sector

9/23/2024 10:15:51 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine shot down 10 Russian drones in the Zaporizhzhia sector of the frontline.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service and published a corresponding infographic.

“This day, the southern sky was again attacked by the occupiers' FPV drones. Border hunters for drones skillfully worked on the threat from the air and destroyed ten deadly quadcopters,” the report says.

Read also: Injury toll in overnight enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 21

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed a vehicle and places of concentration of Russian invaders in the Vovchansk sector.

UkrinForm

