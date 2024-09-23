Ludica Health Launches New Pickleball-Themed Game For Falls Prevention Week 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LudoFit App Combines Fun and Exercise to Reduce Fall Risk Among Older Adults

In recognition of Falls Prevention Awareness Week, September 23-27, 2024, Ludica , a leader in innovative solutions for physical rehabilitation and healthy aging, is excited to announce the launch of a new pickleball-themed video-game on its interactive exercise app, LudoFit . This latest addition to LudoFit's game suite is designed to enhance strength, balance, coordination, and reaction-time, all critical factors in reducing falls among older adults.

LudoFit's new virtual pickleball game, designed to enhance balance and coordination safely from home

Users can download the app to their laptops or iPads.

Falls pose a serious risk for older adults, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

reporting that one in four Americans aged 65 and over falls each year. As the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries in this demographic, effective fall prevention strategies are crucial. LudoFit addresses this challenge by offering engaging and interactive games that not only encourage physical activity but also make exercise enjoyable.

Video Games: A Fun and Accessible Tool for Fall Prevention

The new pickleball-themed exercise game on LudoFit offers a virtual experience of the increasingly popular sport, especially favored by seniors. "Pickleball perfectly aligns with LudoFit's mission," said Mark Evin, Founder and CEO of Ludica Health. "This game brings the exciting energy of the pickleball court into a safe and comfortable home environment. Players actively engage using their laptops or iPads, by sidestepping and swinging their arms for forehand or backhand shots, mirroring the actual experience on the court."

"We've designed LudoFit to adapt seamlessly to all ability levels, ensuring that everyone can participate and benefit," Evin added. "This is central to our vision of making therapeutic exercise engaging, effective and accessible to individuals who may not have the opportunity to participate elsewhere."

LudoFit's pickleball game has already received positive feedback from users who appreciate the safe and enjoyable approach to exercise. Dr. Samim Hasham, 64, shared, "At my age, I want a challenge. This game is great. It keeps your attention. You feel really good. You feel active."

Another user, Kim Cozart, 63, said, "I've wanted to try pickleball, but with my balance issues I don't want to fall. This game gives me an opportunity to play pickleball without actually having to be on the court."

Mike Studer, Doctor of Physical Therapy, highlighted the benefits of LudoFit's approach: "With LudoFit's new Pickleball game, users get the benefits of training for agility, reaction, and brain health, without actually thinking that they're 'doing their homework.' This game contributes significantly to fall prevention by offering practice in balance, speed, and agility in an engaging way."

About Ludica Health

Founded in 2012, Ludica Health is dedicated to promoting active and vibrant lifestyles through innovative technology solutions. Its flagship program, Jintronix, is FDA-cleared and supported by over eight peer-reviewed clinical studies, serving over 300 rehab facilities worldwide.

