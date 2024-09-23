Hezbollah launches new barrage of rockets at Israel

(MENAFN) In the early hours of Sunday, Hezbollah initiated a significant rocket attack targeting northern Israel, prompting immediate defensive responses from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The barrage began around 1:10 a.m., triggering air-raid sirens in cities including Haifa, Nazareth, Afula, and the Lower Galilee region, as reported by the Jerusalem Post.



The IDF confirmed that a total of 24 rockets were launched by Hezbollah in three distinct waves. Fortunately, all the rockets were intercepted by Israel's defense systems. However, one rocket reportedly landed in the Nazareth area, causing minor injuries to a 60-year-old man due to shrapnel, according to MDA, Israel’s emergency medical service. Additionally, debris from another rocket was reported to have fallen in the Lower Galilee and Krayot area near Haifa.



Hezbollah spokespersons cited the attack as retaliation for previous Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, specifically targeting Ramat David Airbase with Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 rockets. Following the assault, the IDF confirmed that they were conducting retaliatory strikes in southern Lebanon.



This escalation is part of a broader pattern of cross-border attacks that Hezbollah has been conducting in solidarity with Hamas, which is currently engaged in conflict with Israel in Gaza. Throughout Saturday, the IDF targeted approximately 180 Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, claiming to have destroyed “thousands of launcher barrels” that could be used against Israeli civilians.



The ongoing violence has seen Israeli airstrikes reaching Beirut, where several high-ranking Hezbollah commanders were killed. According to Lebanese authorities, the Friday attacks resulted in the deaths of at least 37 individuals.



As tensions continue to rise, the situation in the region remains precarious, with both sides engaged in a cycle of retaliation that threatens to escalate further. The conflict highlights the volatile dynamics between Israel and Hezbollah, reflecting the broader implications of the ongoing war in Gaza.

MENAFN23092024000045015687ID1108703908