Iran demands from Muslim nations to cut relations with Israel

(MENAFN) Iranian Supreme Leader Ali has called on Muslim countries worldwide to sever economic relations with Israel, asserting that such a move would demonstrate solidarity with the Palestinian people. Speaking at the Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran on Saturday, Khamenei condemned Israel's military actions against Hamas in Gaza, which have reportedly resulted in over 41,000 Palestinian deaths since the conflict intensified nearly a year ago.



Khamenei accused Israel of openly committing atrocities during its military operations, stating, “Today, the Zionist commits crimes shamelessly and without hiding it.” He highlighted the suffering of ordinary civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria, arguing that the Israeli military is not targeting combatants but rather attacking non-combatants.



He urged the Islamic world to unite against what he described as a “criminal, terrorist gang” that has taken control of Palestinian lands. Khamenei emphasized that the first step toward strengthening solidarity among Islamic nations is to fully cut off economic ties with Israel, stating, “This is the least that can be done.”



Tensions have escalated between Israel and its neighboring Muslim countries in light of the ongoing military operations in Gaza. These operations were launched in response to Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, which resulted in approximately 1,100 Israeli deaths and the abduction of over 200 individuals. The ensuing Israeli bombings and ground assaults have caused widespread devastation in Gaza, displacing an estimated 90 percent of the Palestinian population, according to United Nations reports.



The Iranian government has further accused Israel of pursuing a genocidal agenda against Palestinians in Gaza. As the conflict continues to escalate, calls for action and solidarity from various leaders and nations reflect the heightened tensions and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

