Guinea Bans Single-Use Plastic To Promote Environmental Protection

(MENAFN- IANS) Conakry, Sep 23 (IANS) A decree was issued in Guinea banning the manufacturing, import, sale, and use of single-use plastic packaging and products across the country.

The decree was issued on Saturday by Guinean President Mamady Doumbouya and it aims to promote public health, promote biodegradable packaging, and tackle pollution and environmental hazards, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ban, which covers plastic bags, oxo-degradable plastics, and other plastic-containing items, applies to all producers, importers, and individuals or businesses involved in using single-use plastic in commercial, industrial, artisanal, or professional activities.

The decree also prohibits the disposal of plastic packaging in streets, public areas, bodies of water, or natural environments, both in urban and rural areas.

However, exceptions are made for plastics used in medical, agricultural, and military operations, as well as garbage collection and packaging for water and other liquids.

Violators could face penalties such as business closure, product seizure, and fines.