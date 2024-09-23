Kuwait FM Participates In GCC Coordination Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya participated in the coordination meeting of the GCC countries' foreign ministers, which took place Monday on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

During the meeting, frameworks for enhancing cooperation and joint coordination between the Council countries were discussed to prepare for the ministerial meetings, which will be held with a number of international foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings. (end)

