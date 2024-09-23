UAE Records Mild Earthquake, Tremors Felt By Residents

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 11:03 PM

Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 11:55 PM

The UAE recorded an earthquake of magnitude 1.2 on Sunday, according to the National Seismic stations of the National Centre of Meteorology.

The quake hit the Al Raheeb area in Dibba, Al Fujairah, at 10.27pm.

It took place at a depth of 5km.

As per the NCM, the earthquake was felt 'slightly' by residents but had no impact on the area.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 had struck Fujairah's Masafi area on September 1.

Prior to this, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was also recorded near the coast of Dibba on August 18.

A minor earthquake of 2.8 magnitude on Richter scale was also recorded in the UAE on June 8, in Masafi at 11.01pm.

On May 29, residents in the UAE also experienced tremors from minor earthquakes that hit the Oman Se . An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude struck near the coast of Ras Al Khaimah on May 29, followed by another quake of 2.8 magnitude.

