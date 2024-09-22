EU Extremely Concerned Over Escalation In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said Sunday that the Union is "extremely concerned" by the escalation in Lebanon, following Friday's in Beirut and the increasing cross-border violence between the Israeli and Hezbollah.

Borrell, in statement, said, "a ceasefire is urgent, across the Blue Line as in Gaza," explaining that "civilians on both sides are paying a high price." He stressed that the civilians will also be the ones suffering once again the most "in a full-blown war that must be averted, including by renewed intense diplomatic mediation efforts."

The EU high-level official underscored that this will be high on the EU's agenda at UN General Assembly 79th session that will take place next week in New York.

Borrell renewed the EU's call for the "full and symmetrical" implementation of UN Security Council resolution 1701.

Lebanon has witnessed in recent days a series of explosions of communication devices and air strikes carried out by the Israeli occupation, which left dozens dead and hundreds wounded. (end)

