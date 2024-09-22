Hezbollah leader declares Lebanon at ‘state of war’

(MENAFN) Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has proclaimed that Israel's recent actions constitute a "massacre," following a series of devastating explosions attributed to Israeli intelligence, specifically Mossad. In a widely anticipated speech, Nasrallah characterized the detonations of thousands of pagers across Lebanon as a "declaration of war," highlighting the severe impact on civilians and the humanitarian crisis resulting from the attacks.



Describing the incidents as "sheer terrorism," Nasrallah referenced the violence as "Tuesday's massacre and Wednesday's massacre," labeling them as war crimes or, at the very least, an explicit declaration of hostilities. He pointed out that many of the devices detonated in schools, hospitals, and residential areas, stressing that this operation had crossed "all restrictions and red lines" in terms of civilian safety.



Acknowledging the significant toll on Hezbollah's security and humanitarian standing, Nasrallah noted, "There is no doubt that we suffered a major security and humanitarian blow, unprecedented in the history of our resistance." He admitted that while Hezbollah has been severely affected, the organization recognizes the technological superiority held by its adversaries.



The explosions began on Tuesday when thousands of pagers, a low-tech communication method preferred by Hezbollah members, detonated simultaneously across Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of at least a dozen individuals and injuries to around 3,000 others. The situation escalated the following day with another wave of explosions targeting handheld radios, raising the death toll to 37, including at least two children, according to the Lebanese health ministry.



This escalating conflict raises serious concerns about regional stability, as tensions between Israel and Hezbollah deepen amidst ongoing violence. The declarations from Nasrallah signify a potential shift in the dynamics of the conflict, as both sides brace for the implications of these tragic events.

MENAFN22092024000045015687ID1108701065