(MENAFN) The recent mass detonation of electronic devices in Lebanon and Syria, which resulted in the deaths of at least 37 individuals and injuries to thousands more, has been condemned as a "shocking" act by the United Nations. Volker Turk, the United Nations human rights commissioner, stated that the incident constitutes a violation of international human rights law and called for urgent action to identify those responsible.



The explosions, which occurred over two days, involved pagers, walkie-talkies, and laptops that had been rigged with explosives. Reports suggest that the blasts targeted operatives of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group, yet they also indiscriminately harmed many innocent bystanders, including children.



In the aftermath of the attacks, both Hezbollah and the Lebanese government have pointed fingers at Israel, vowing retaliation. While Israel has not officially confirmed or denied involvement, various media sources allege that the Israeli intelligence service, Mossad, orchestrated the operation by remotely detonating the devices as part of a broader strategy against Hezbollah.



Turk condemned the attacks as "unacceptable," regardless of the intended targets. He emphasized that the simultaneous targeting of large groups of individuals—be they civilians or militants—without precise knowledge of their identities, locations, or surroundings constitutes a clear breach of human rights standards.



He further urged for an "independent, thorough and transparent investigation" into the circumstances surrounding the explosions, asserting that those who ordered and executed such an attack must be held accountable. The UN's call for accountability highlights the need for adherence to international law, particularly in conflict zones where civilian safety is often at risk.

