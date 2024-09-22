Slovakia wants Russia at Ukraine peace negotiations

(MENAFN) In a significant stance, Slovak Foreign Juraj Blanar has expressed the need for Russia to be included in the upcoming international summit aimed at finding a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This announcement came after Blanar's meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrey Sibiga, where they discussed the pressing need for negotiations to end the hostilities.



Blanar emphasized that the conflict cannot be resolved through military means alone, advocating for a swift move towards dialogue. He stated, “We agreed... that the next peace negotiation must be with the participation of the Russian Federation,” highlighting that this perspective is supported by Ukraine as well.



While the Slovak minister voiced support for Ukraine's aspirations to join the European Union, he also expressed his country's reservations about Ukraine's NATO membership ambitions. Blanar argued that NATO membership could exacerbate existing tensions, though he did not provide further details on this point. This aligns with Russia's long-standing opposition to Ukraine joining NATO, viewing it as a critical barrier to peace and a core demand for any resolution to the conflict.



Notably, Russia was absent from the previous Ukraine peace conference held in Switzerland in June, which did not yield significant outcomes, partly due to the lack of Russian participation. Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the summit as a superficial exercise, accusing it of attempting to misrepresent the origins and consequences of the conflict.



The last formal negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took place in the spring of 2022 in Türkiye, where a draft peace treaty was tentatively agreed upon but ultimately not finalized. Following these discussions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree prohibiting any further peace talks with Putin, complicating the path to resolution.



As the situation continues to evolve, Slovakia’s push for Russia’s inclusion in future discussions could signal a shift in the dynamics of international diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict, raising questions about the potential for renewed negotiations amid the ongoing war.

