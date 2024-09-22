Crypto Market This Week: Neiro Up 1952%

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock)
The Neiro price (NEIRO) soared by 1952% in a week after being listed on centralized exchanges (CEX).
According to CoinGecko data, the Neiro became the most trending token on the platform this week. On Sept. 16, the coin was listed on major Cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Bybit, and others.
In addition, coins like Turbo (TURBO), Sui (SUI), and others have also made significant moves in the crypto market this week.
Neiro Price Skyrockets
This meme coin attracted a lot of attention this week. On Sept. 16, trading of Neiro began on popular crypto exchanges.
Before the listing, the Neiro price was stable at $0.00003634. However, after its debut on these exchanges, the price skyrocketed.
The Neiro price reached its all-time high (ATH) just two days after its listing. On Sept. 19, the coin surged to $0.001007.
The meme coins are once again proving their dominance in the crypto market. If you want to know more about this type of cryptocurrency, check out our detailed article on meme coins.
The Neiro Price History for the Last 30 Days. Source: CoinGecko
Turbo Gains Momentum
Alongside Neiro, the Turbo has also gained traction after being listed on major exchanges, catching the attention of traders. According to CoinGecko, the Turbo's price increased by 44.6% over the last 7 days.
Before its listing on Sept. 16, the Turbo's price stood at $0.00374882. By Sept. 19, it had risen to $0.00647068.
Unlike Neiro, however, the Turbo has not yet reached its ATH. The last time it achieved that was on May 28, when it hit $0.009744.
The trading meme coins requires a specific strategy. Check out our article to learn more about how to approach trading these volatile cryptocurrencies.
The Turbo Price History for the Last 30 Days. Source: CoinGecko
Sui Breaks Above $1.50
The Sui has also been one of the standout performers this week, according to CoinGecko.
The price of Sui has risen by 47.2% in the past 7 days. Earlier this week, it hit a weekly low (ATL) of $1.02 but then started to climb.
On Sept. 20, the Sui reached a weekly ATH of $1.55, crossing the important $1.50 threshold.
The Sui Price History for the Last 7 Days. Source: CoinGecko
The Sui is a Layer 1 (L2) blockchain focused on high performance. If you're interested in understanding how it works and why smart contracts are essential, check out our article for a deep dive.
