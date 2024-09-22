Czech Teen Exposed For Fraud In Ukraine Fundraiser
Date
9/22/2024 2:15:23 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prague Police detained an 18-year-old Czech national who set up a fundraiser, claiming the donated money would go be used for helping Ukraine, and instead appropriated the funds to cover his own unrelated expenses.
That's according to radio Prague International , Ukrinform reports.
According to the police, the young man and his accomplices used the donations for their own needs, including traveling the world, paying for accommodation and groceries.
The perpetrator faces up to eight years in prison.
According to the probe, members of the JSME LIDÉ (We are the People) group had been collecting money in shopping malls and supermarkets in Prague and nearby municipalities of the Central Bohemian Region for months.
Read also:
Ukraine should not take international assistance for granted – Czech
expert
"Thus, they exploited the plight of people affected by war in Ukraine and the willingness of citizens to contribute to helping the country. The total amount of damages that we've proven so far currently stands at nearly 1.1 million kroner (some EUR 44,000 - ed.), however, we cannot rule out that the damages may be times greater," Prague criminologists said.
A number of reputable organizations, such as the Czech Red Cross, Donio, Adra, Man in Need, as well as the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, have organized a fundraiser to help Ukraine.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in June the Czech police released the five foreign nationals were detained in Prague after the attack on Ukrainian volunteers. No charges have been pressed.
MENAFN22092024000193011044ID1108700423
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.