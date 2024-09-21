Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK - Kuwait's Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya met with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on margins of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

ANKARA - A ship loaded with 2,500 tons of Kuwaiti and Turkish humanitarian aid for affected Sudanese people has set sail from Turkish Mersin Port, the Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR) said.

KUWAIT - Kuwait's youth squad started their campaign in Group C qualifiers of the 2025 AFC U-20 Asian Cup with a spectacular 6-0 win over the Northern Mariana Islands.

CAIRO - Kuwait's Al-Tomooh Sports Club for mental disability raised its tally of medals in the 5th International Championship for People with Disabilities to eight medals in total.

BEIRUT - The Lebanese Ministry of Health updated the fatalities' toll of the Israeli occupation air strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut saying the Friday raid killed 37 people and wounded 68 others.

CAIRO - Egypt re-affirmed necessity of enforcing a cease-fire in Gaza and allowing unhindered delivery of aid to the strip inhabitants and achieving a comprehensive settlement as well as establishing just peace in the troubled region. (end) ibi