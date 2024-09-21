Ukraine Needs Full Long-Range Capabilities - President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine needs full long-range capabilities.

The head of state said this in his nightly address , Ukrinform reports.

"If we could direct all our precision to the defense of our state, if we had enough missiles and the permissions that our partners can provide, the overall situation in the war would be much better for our security – for the security of Ukraine and everyone in the world who does not want to exist in conditions of such aggressions as this Russian one," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian authorities are convincing partners – and they will continue to talk about this next week – that Ukraine needs full long-range capabilities.

"And not only our own drones, not only our own missiles, which still do not have enough range, but also everything that can protect the world from terror, from Russia," he said.

According to Zelensky, the next week can be decisive in many ways for stopping the Russian terror, this aggression, and restoring normal security.

"The answer to the question of when this war will end lies in the question of when our partners' determination will keep pace with what we can do for our defense, for our independence, for our victory. Ukraine must prevail in this war! It can prevail. But only together with the whole world. Our clear strategy will be on the table for our partners. For the President of the United States," Zelensky said.

A Ukrainian delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the Summit of the Future, which will take place on September 22-23 at UN headquarters in New York, as well as in an annual high-level debate at the opening of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Zelensky will hold a series of meetings, including with U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and 45th President Donald Trump. He is expected to present Ukraine's victory plan at a meeting with Biden.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine