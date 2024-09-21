SBU Drones Hit Shaykovka Military Airbase In Russia Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) drones hit the Shaykovka military airbase in Kaluga region (RF), where TU-22M strategic aircraft are stationed, which regularly launch strikes at Ukraine.

Sources informed Ukrinform about this.

"The SBU, together with the Defense Forces of Ukraine, is systematically reducing the missile and artillery potential of the enemy. This week we have already blown up a large arsenal in Toropets, Tver region. Today the turn has come for another large storage site, one of the enemy's most important logistical points, where ammunition for on Ukraine was stored. The season of "falling debris" is in full swing," the source said.

As reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck Russian military arsenals in Krasnodar territory and Tver region.