SBU Drones Hit Shaykovka Military Airbase In Russia Source
Date
9/21/2024 10:09:01 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) drones hit the Shaykovka military airbase in Kaluga region (RF), where TU-22M strategic aircraft are stationed, which regularly launch strikes at Ukraine.
Sources informed Ukrinform about this.
"The SBU, together with the Defense Forces of Ukraine, is systematically reducing the missile and artillery potential of the enemy. This week we have already blown up a large arsenal in Toropets, Tver region. Today the turn has come for another large storage site, one of the enemy's most important logistical points, where ammunition for attacks on Ukraine was stored. The season of "falling debris" is in full swing," the source said.
Read also: Ukrainian forces hit ammo depots
in Russia
's Krasnodar
, Tver region
– General Staff
As reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck Russian military arsenals in Krasnodar territory and Tver region.
MENAFN21092024000193011044ID1108699409
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.