KSR: Kuwaiti-Turkish Humanitarian Aid Ship .. Heading To Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- A ship loaded with 2,500 tons of Kuwaiti and Turkish humanitarian aid for affected Sudanese people has set sail from Turkish Mersin Port, the Kuwait Society For Relief (KSR) said on Saturday.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Director General of KSR Abdulaziz al-Obaid said the ship set sailed late Friday comes within the framework of Kuwait's support to the brotherly Sudanese people affected by the current conflict which has been engulfing the country for more than 18 months.

The shipment includes 150 containers of varied relief food, sheltering stuff and others, he added, referring to 2,000 tons of Kuwait's contribution in this ship.

Meanwhile, KSR deputy director general Omar al-Thuwaini said the freight of the ship, which will reach Port Sudan within a week, would be unloaded by the KSR and delivered to Sudan Humanitarian Aid Commission.

Kuwait's humanitarian act proves that the country's charitable and official institutions have a leading position in terms of humanitarian act, he said.

He referred to the upcoming 10th anniversary of naming Kuwait as a Humanitarian Center and the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as a Humanitarian Leader.

Al-Thuwaini affirmed good sentiments towards Sudanese people, saying this requires contributing to providing support for those displaced and affected by disasters and crises.

Meanwhile, Sudanese Ambassador to Kuwait Awadal-Karim Al-Rayah Balla commended Kuwaiti positive role and unconditional backing to humanitarian situations in Sudan, thanking Kuwait, its government, institutions and people for this support. (end)

aas







MENAFN21092024000071011013ID1108699370