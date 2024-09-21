Amir's Rep. Receives Kuwaiti Mission To UN
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received members of Kuwait's permanent mission to the UN and the delegation participating in the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York late Friday, with the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya.
The meeting was attended by Director General of Kuwait Direct investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Ambassador to the US Sheikha Al-Zain Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah and Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai. (end)
