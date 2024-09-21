Amir's Rep. Receives Kuwaiti Mission To UN

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received members of Kuwait's permanent mission to the UN and the delegation participating in the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York late Friday, with the presence of of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya.

The meeting was attended by Director General of Kuwait Direct Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Ambassador to the US Sheikha Al-Zain Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah and Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai. (end)

