(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At 6:00, on September 21, there was one enemy warship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr missiles with a total salvo of up to four missiles.

This is according to the AFU General Staff , Ukrinform reports.

There are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are two Russian Kalibr carriers with a total salvo of up to 20 missiles.

Throughout the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, passage through the Kerch Strait was carried out by: four ships to the Black Sea, of which three continued their movement towards the Bosphorus Strait; eight ships to the Sea of Azov, of which four were moving from the Bosphorus Strait.

As reported, thanks to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which continually disable Russian warships, Turkey has become the leader in terms of the number of warships in the Black Sea.