Huawei And Ashghal Sign Landmark Mou At Conteq Expo 2024

DOHA: and Ashghal Public Works Authority have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing Qatar's digital transformation. The agreement was signed during the Advanced for and Services (ConteQ 2024) taking place at the Qatar National Centre (QNCC) under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Eng. Saad Ahmed Al Muhannadi, President of Ashghal, and Rico Lin, President of Huawei Technologies Gulf region.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Engineer Saad bin Ahmed Al Muhannadi, President of the Public Works Authority, said:“Our cooperation with sector leaders such as Huawei is part of Ashghal's endeavors towards enhancing digital transformation and integrating advanced technologies in the implementation and management of infrastructure projects and improving operational processes. Modern technology will be included in future Ashghal projects with the aim of reducing reliance on unskilled labor and replacing it with advanced technology in the field of construction. Our cooperation will also benefit from advanced expertise to lay the foundations for a smarter and more connected future in the infrastructure projects sector in Qatar.”

Rico Lin, President of Huawei Technologies Gulf region, said,“We are honored to partner with Ashghal in driving Qatar's digital transformation."

"This MoU reflects our commitment to providing innovative solutions and building the digital capabilities needed to support the country's ambitious goals. Together, we will enable a more intelligent and efficient future for Qatar,” he added.