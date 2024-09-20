40K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque
9/20/2024 2:08:00 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 20 (Petra)-- Thousands of people performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the Israeli Occupation
authorities' stringent military restrictions on entry to the mosque.
The Friday prayer in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque were reportedly attended by around forty thousand worshipers, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.
According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), the occupation troops
prevented the worshipers from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque to offer the prayer through Lions gate, verified their identities, and detained numerous of them.
Worshipers' access to Al-Aqsa Mosque is still severely restricted by the occupying forces, particularly on Fridays. The occupation authorities demand the granting of special permissions in order to pass their military checkpoints encircling the holy city, which bans thousands of residents from the West Bank governorates from traveling to Jerusalem to pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque.
