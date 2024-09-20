The Shutter Company Revamps Website To Provide An Improved Customer Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David Berardino, owner of The Shutter CompanyNORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Shutter Company , a trusted leader in custom interior shutters in Norwalk, Connecticut, proudly announces the launch of its newly redesigned website. Developed in partnership with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), the updated site offers a streamlined, user-friendly experience that works seamlessly on both desktop and mobile devices, making it easier for customers to explore custom shutter options from anywhere.With its modern design and intuitive layout, the website is tailored to meet the needs of both residential and commercial clients. Visitors can access detailed product descriptions, browse through image galleries showcasing completed installations, and gain expert insights to make informed decisions about their window treatments. Customers can also schedule in-home consultations directly from the website, receiving personalized guidance and professional measurements. Whether browsing from a computer or a smartphone, users will enjoy a seamless experience, thanks to the site's mobile-friendly design.Beyond its improved design, the new website is supported by a robust digital marketing strategy. With the assistance of WTMP, The Shutter Company has implemented targeted pay-per-click (PPC) advertising and search engine optimization (SEO) tactics, ensuring that potential customers can easily discover their services online. These digital marketing efforts are designed to boost traffic and engage new customers while strengthening connections with existing clients.“We're excited to work with The Shutter Company to help grow their digital footprint,” said Will Hanke, founder of Window Treatment Marketing Pros.“The combination of a user-friendly, mobile-optimized website and ongoing PPC and SEO strategies is key to driving customer engagement and supporting business growth.”To explore The Shutter Company's range of custom shutters or schedule a consultation , visit their new website at .For more information, please contact The Shutter Company at (203) 846-0008.

