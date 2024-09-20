This Week In Tech News: 13 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy tech announcements from PR Newswire this week, including

These Experience Zones are designed to help global clients across industries, such as financial services, government, healthcare, industrial, manufacturing and consumer packed goods (CPG), find new ways to derive value from generative AI, hybrid cloud and other Microsoft products and technologies.The ongoing reliance on passwords as a primary authentication method has left countless organizations vulnerable to attacks, resulting in severe financial and reputational damage. B-FY offers a robust solution to this growing vulnerability by eliminating the need for passwords altogether.The GeoXO Lightning Mapper (LMX) instrument detects and measures lightning flashes while onboard NOAA's next-generation GeoXO weather satellites. This lightning data will provide persistent severe weather observations of the Western Hemisphere, improving storm analysis and prediction, and aiding the detection of tornado-producing storms.Zero Latency is gearing up to launch its most ambitious experience yet:Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine VR - Defenders of Avarax. This groundbreaking adventure will plunge players into the most expansive and intricately detailed VR universe ever crafted.The awards recognized the women who contributed to the space race, including the NASA mathematicians who helped land the first astronauts on the Moon under the agency's Apollo Program.PUCARA Aero and MYC, a joint venture with experience manufacturing aviation grade parts for Boeing and Airbus, signs an agreement to manufacture parts for Alef. Alef has secured over 3,200 pre-orders and is now entering agreements for mass production of its Model A flying car."We're excited to team up with United Airlines to transform theinflight experience," said Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer at SpaceX. "With Starlink onboard your United flight, you'll have access to the world's most advanced high-speed internet from gate to gate, and all the miles in between."These commitments are encapsulated within Spectrum's new brand platform, Life Unlimited, which provides customers access to a life of 'unlimited' opportunity and possibility when seamlessly connected through Spectrum's Internet, Mobile and Video services.WithAutocado, crew members can focus on assisting with other food prep items and delivering exceptional hospitality to guests while Autocado cuts avocados, removes their skin, and separates their fruit through an automated process. On average, it takes Autocado approximately 26 seconds to fully flesh out the fruit inside an avocado.Creative photographer Allan Yegon, armed with his Infinix ZERO 40 5G and GoPro device, embarked on an East African adventure. He dove beneath the waves and captured the rare moment of swimming with a giant whale shark.TerraMaster, a leading brand in home and enterprise storage solutions, announced the launch of 9 new NAS models, including two 8-bay all-flash NAS models specifically designed for high-performance needs.Chris Sakalosky, vice president of Strategic Industries, Google Cloud: "Ginkgo's new protein LLM and open API mark a major step forward in making advanced AI tools accessible for drug discovery and biological research. By leveraging Google Cloud's infrastructure and AI capabilities, Ginkgo is empowering both enterprises and individual scientists to accelerate their work and drive innovation in the life sciences."It is the third consecutive year that the SmallRig phone cage has appeared at Apple's event and the fourth consecutive year it has been featured in an Apple spot for the new iPhone series, showcasing how to achieve professional cinematic video using an iPhone.

Info-Tech LIVE 2024

Info-Tech Research Group's Info-Tech LIVE 2024 took place September 17-19 at the iconic Bellagio in Las Vegas. It offered journalists and media influencers a sneak peek into the latest technology research and trends, exclusive content, and the opportunity to meet industry experts, analysts and speakers.

Here are the front row updates straight from Info-Tech Research Group:



Info-Tech LIVE 2024 Day 1 Highlights: Key Insights Shared on Exponential IT, GenAI, and Emerging IT Trends

The CIO Playbook Revealed by Info-Tech Research Group at LIVE 2024: New Program Will Drive IT Excellence Through a Systematic 12-Month Roadmap Next-Generation Management & Governance Framework Unveiled at LIVE 2024 Conference Will Empower IT Leaders in an Era of Exponential IT

