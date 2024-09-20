NIA Conducts Searches In Punjab In Terror Conspiracy Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at four locations in Punjab in connection with a terror conspiracy case, news agency ANI reported on Friday. More details are awaited.

Earlier on September 13, the NIA had conducted a pan-Punjab crackdown in connection with the 2023 violent attack by a pro-Khalistani mob at the Indian High Commission in Ottawa (Canada).

The NIA had then seized several incriminating documents and digital devices during searches at 13 locations.

"NIA teams conducted searches at the locations in the districts of Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Patiala, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Tarn Taran and Moga. The target locations were connected with the accused Khalistani leader Amarjot and his associates ," the NIA said in a statement on September 13.

According to the agency, Amarjot was named in the FIR in the case registered on June 16 last year under various sections of IPC, Explosive Substances Act, and UA (P) Act.

The NIA said that as per investigations, Amarjot had led the protestors, who had raised anti-India slogan, tied a Khalistani flag on the boundary wall of the High Commission, and hurled two grenades inside the building on 23rd March 2023.

“NIA teams are examining the various digital devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards, Pen drives, I-Pad, DVR, Hard Disk/SSD, Memory Cards etc., as well the suspicious financial transactions records and incriminating documents seized during the searches. Further investigations are continuing in the case,” the agency added.

On Thursday, the NIA seized a massive haul of arms and cash amounting to ₹4.03 crore during raids at five locations in Biha in connection with an ongoing Investigation in the CPI (Maoist) Magadh Zone revival case.

These searches were conducted in Gaya and Kaimur districts of Bihar as part of the operation, aimed at foiling the CPI (Maoist) conspiracy to revive and strengthen the banned outfit in Magadh Zone, said the NIA.

The searches covered the houses and office premises of three suspects in the conspiracy case, with NIA investigations finding the trio involved in providing funds and logistics support to leaders of CPI (Maoist) to revive their Naxal activities in the Magadh region.

The seizures included ten weapons of different bores, ₹4.03 crore in cash, incriminating documents and various digital devices.

(With inputs from agency)