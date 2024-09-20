Afghanistan Set To Take On S. Africa In 2Nd ODI Today
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan will face South Africa today (Friday) in the second ODI of their three-match series at the Sharjah cricket Stadium, taking place on September 20.
Afghanistan triumphed in the first ODI, winning by six wickets after dismissing South Africa for just 106 runs. This marked Afghanistan's first-ever victory over South Africa across formats.
Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi was instrumental in the win, taking four wickets, while 18-year-old Ghazanfar contributed with three wickets.
A victory in the second ODI would secure Afghanistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
