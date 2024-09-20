Foreign Minister Urges Int'l Action Against Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi on Wednesday said that Israeli escalation remains ongoing and dangerous, and Jordan is confronting it with all its capabilities, where "Israel is pushing the entire region towards the abyss".

In response to a question during a press conference, following a meeting of the Arab-Islamic ministerial committee tasked with international efforts to halt the war on Gaza, Safadi said: "We do not believe that cancelling the peace agreement will serve Jordan or Palestine. We are utilising the agreement to protect Jordan's interests and serve the Palestinian people."

He pointed out that the committee meeting was a consultative coordination ahead of the UN General Assembly meetings, according to a ministry statement.

The minister added that talks during the meeting emphasised that the aggression on Gaza must stop, and escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem must also stop.

The meeting aimed to coordinate pan-Arab stances in seeking broad international support for the Palestinian cause, with the primary goal being to stop the aggression on Gaza and prevent the slide towards a regional war, he noted.

Safadi added that the Kingdom will present several clear positions and demands at the General Assembly, noting that some countries have recognised the State of Palestine, and there will be a meeting on the sidelines of the General Assembly to push for full membership for Palestine in the UN.

"Our message to the world is that it is time for the world to take practical steps to show that there is a price for Israel's ongoing policies and actions, which disregard all human values, defy the International Court of Justice's rulings, and fail to fulfil its responsibilities as an occupying power," Safadi said, reiterating that the world must act immediately to curb Israeli aggression.

The minister added that the committee meeting aimed at agreeing on joint messages to be conveyed to the international community and that several meetings will be held at the General Assembly to discuss the Palestinian issue, underscoring the commitment of Arab countries to supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state.

He stressed that the ongoing Israeli occupation escalation poses a threat to the stability of the entire region, highlighting that Israel is violating international law and is "dragging the region towards chaos".

The top diplomat said that all options to stop the aggression on Gaza are under consideration, and that the Israeli occupation is now even challenging its own supporters, calling for imposing sanctions on the Israeli occupation.

Safadi condemned the attack that occurred in Lebanon on Tuesday, noting that Jordan is communicating with the international community without engaging in direct talks with Hamas or the Israel.

He stressed that the peace agreement between Jordan and the Israeli occupation has become a "document gathering dust and is ineffective in the current circumstances".

Safadi said that the region is experiencing its worst phase amid the loss of hope for peace, stressing that the Palestinian cause will remain Jordan's foremost concern.

He added: "We are always sounding the alarm about what is happening in the West Bank," emphasising that "Jordan's security, sovereignty, stability, and borders are red lines, and we will do everything necessary to protect them."

Safadi emphasised the ongoing efforts to secure greater recognition for the Palestinian state, support UNRWA, and stop arms supplies to Israel, as outlined in the resolution from the Arab-Islamic summit in Saudi Arabia.

He also called for sanctions against Israel from the UN, EU, and other sides, stressing the need to expose the situation in Gaza and the West Bank and the risks Israel poses by undermining international law and threatening regional stability.

The top diplomat also condemned extremist Israeli ministers for inciting violence against Palestinians and criticised the international community for failing to uphold peace and security.

Safadi also reiterated Jordan's commitment to protecting its security, sovereignty, and stability, and highlighted His Majesty King Abdullah's leadership in defending Palestinian rights and preventing regional conflict.