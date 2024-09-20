Harlette Is Going To Let You Drip With Sweat

(MENAFN- Pressat) Harlette since 2016 have been on a worlds first exciting eight years of research and development journey across space Suborbital Lunar Maritime and Aeronautical. With verification through Science and technology.



Harlette pesented ground breaking research in Boulder Suborbital Aeronautical United States of America and has just got its very first trademark.

Harlette Epigenetic TM️ Trademark just Approved in Australia & United Kingdom application submitted based on the Australian application. Harlette have also just been awarded the trademark Heartlette TM️ in Australia & United Kingdom.

Creative Artists Agency London Office have recently offered an aquisition opportunity for Harlette's consideration. Harlette are seeking capital in relation to this and the launch of Harlette ready to wear & Harlette Luxury Handbags

Harlette have acquired various bio indicators research technology sweat based and non sweat based to develop a solution for Harlette Beauty platform.

Harlette TM️ are going to let you drip in sweat to determine if your Epigenetic.

