'My Son Will Now Be Born With An Identity': Kenyan Woman Shares Joy After Getting Visa Amnesty

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

For Mellisa Ndulu Kimani, a Kenyan expat who was living in Dubai, the UAE's ongoing visa amnesty programme had been nothing short of a miracle, a lifeline for her and her unborn child. Five months pregnant and burdened by the fear that her son would be born without an identity, she had been overstaying in the UAE for over two years, unable to afford the mounting fines and unsure of her future.

“I have lived in constant fear for the past two years. Every knock on the door made me scared, and every visit to the clinic filled me with dread,” said Melissa.“I had dreams for my baby, like every mother does, but all I could see was darkness.”

Dh30,000 in fines

Melissa had accumulated Dh30,000 in overstaying fines and was facing the prospect of deportation or, worse, having her child born stateless.“I couldn't stop thinking about how my baby would come into this world without a proper identity. What kind of future could I offer him if he was born without legal papers?”

But the UAE's compassionate visa amnesty programm opened a door of hope. The initiative, aimed at giving overstayers the opportunity to regularise their status without facing the legal consequences or hefty fines, gave Melissa a chance to rebuild her life.

Regularising her status

On September 8, Melissa visited the Quality Government Amer Centre in Dubai Investment Park (DIP), a place she had often passed by but never dared to enter due to her undocumented status .“Walking into that centre was the hardest step I have ever taken. I didn't know if they would reject me or if there was any way to reduce my fines,” she said.“But once I stepped in, it was like I could finally breathe again. The staff were kind, understanding, and guided me through the process without judgement.”

Melissa received her visa amnesty on the spot, and on September 10, she boarded a flight back to Kenya, with her mind filled with dreams for her son's future.“I am beyond grateful to the UAE government for this incredible gift. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I can now go home and have a peaceful pregnancy.”

Over the last few months, the UAE's visa amnesty programme has become a hope for thousands of overstayers. The initiative allows people who have overstayed their visas to clear their records and return to their home countries without facing criminal charges or paying fines.

Nightmare of illegality

“Every night, I would sit and think about how to escape this life of illegality. I couldn't even go out in public freely, in fear of being stopped by the authorities,” said Melissa.“But when I heard about the amnesty , it felt like my life has lit up after years of darkness.”

Her family back in Kenya had been distressed, particularly with the news of her pregnancy.“My family was so worried. They didn't know how I was going to deliver my child or how I would even survive. But now, they are at peace, knowing I am coming home clean.”

“The UAE is not just a country to me, it's like my home for so many years. Even when I leave, I know I will come back. Once you have lived here, it becomes a part of you. I will return legally, with dignity, and I will never again do something that puts my status at risk. This is a golden chance that the UAE has given me, and I won't take it for granted,” said Melissa.

Preparing to welcome her son

For now, Melissa is focused on her immediate future, she is preparing for the birth of her son.“I'm going to hold my baby in my arms, knowing he will have a name, a future, and an identity.

Melissa is just one of many overstayers across the UAE and the amnesty programme continues to bring hope, healing, a econd chance to them. The programme, which has already helped thousands, is the UAE's commitment to humanitarian values.

...

