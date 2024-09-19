BD&J, PC, Breaks $2 Billion In Recoveries For Clients

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

BD&J – a Southern California-based personal injury law firm serving clients across California in matters related to car accidents , trucking accidents , product defects , and catastrophic injuries – proudly announced the firm has officially recovered more than $2 billion in awards and settlements for its clients.

Over the course of its 20-year history, BD&J has prided itself on fighting for the maximum compensation for its clients, earning many of its attorneys awards, recognitions, and memberships in respected organizations such as the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the American Board of Trial Advocates. The firm's $2 billion aggregate recovery encapsulates its attorneys' decades-long careers and co-counsel efforts. When asked to elaborate on this accomplishment, BD&J Co-founding Partner Kevin Danesh said, "I couldn't be prouder of the team we've put together at BD&J and how much they've dedicated themselves to the best interests of our clients. This is only the beginning of a long and successful future for us."

The firm had recently moved their headquarters from Beverly Hills to Los Angeles – on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and the 405 freeway. Now, bolstered by their position in one of the most visible and travelled thoroughfares in the Los Angeles area, it seems BD&J may have even greater growth on the horizon. As home to experienced attorneys honored with appointments in organizations like Consumer Attorney Association of Los Angeles, American Board of Trial Advocates, and Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities, the firm is attracting the best and brightest attorneys in California to its ranks.

About BD&J, PC: BD&J, PC, has served all Californians for over 20 years in many areas of personal injury law, including auto or truck accidents , motorcycle and pedestrian collisions, premises liability , commercial injury , dog bites , and more. Having represented tens of thousands of clients from all walks of life, the attorneys at BD&J are proud to protect the rights of individuals from anywhere in California at any time. To learn more, contact BD&J here .

CONTACT: [email protected]



SOURCE BD&J, PC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED