Minister: We Are Strengthening Trade Ties With Iraq
Date
9/19/2024 3:11:17 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By News Centre
Turkiye is strengthening its cooperation with Iraq in the fields
of combating terrorism and the Development Path through trade and
contracting. Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat will hold business
meetings in Iraq on October 8-9 with a delegation of 80
businessmen. A significant portion of the delegation consists of
contracting companies.
The positive effects of the Gulf tour led by President Recep Tayyip
Erdoğan last year on relations continue. Iraq and Turkey, which
signed 26 cooperation agreements in different areas in April, will
meet in Iraq on October 8-9. Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and a trade
delegation of 80 people will hold business meetings.
Latest situation on the development path
The delegation to be chaired by Bolat includes exporters from
all sectors, with the most important part being contracting
companies.
Developments regarding the Development Road Project, which will
connect the Gulf and Europe, are also planned to be discussed
during these meetings. The Development Road, which is planned to be
built with 1,200 kilometers of highway and 1,200 kilometers of
railway up to Turkey's Ovacık Border Gate, will provide significant
economic contributions to both Iraq and Turkey. In this context,
Bolat and his delegation are also expected to discuss construction
work here.
Pioneering reconstruction
The Development Road Project will also open the door to other
projects on the trade route. New districts, villages and settlement
areas will be created along the project route. These new
settlements will both provide security and increase the usability
of the road. Contracting collaborations to be made for the
establishment of cities within the scope of the trade trip will
also be discussed.
