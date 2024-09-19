Surge Institute Welcomes Inaugural Detroit Cohort

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 11 Inspiring Education Leaders Join the New 2025 Detroit Surge Academy

DETROIT, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Institute 's Detroit Surge Academy

is thrilled to announce a powerful collective of 11 brilliant education leaders beginning their Surge journey this month in the very first Detroit Surge Academy as they set out to accelerate their leadership and personal growth as change agents in their communities.

"The power of collective action is undeniable, so it is with great excitement that we embark on this inaugural journey with our very first Detroit cohort," said Andrea Black Evans, M.Ed., Executive Director, Surge Academy. "These individuals are already architects of change, and they're ready to construct a more equitable and inclusive educational landscape in their communities. At Surge Academy, we stand ready to nurture and empower these leaders as they create lasting impact for the youth in the Detroit metropolitan area."

Meet the 2025 Detroit Surge Academy Cohort!



Zetia Hogan-Assistant Superintendent, Detroit Public Schools Community District

Tamara Johnson-Executive Director, Talent Pipelines and Professional Growth, Detroit Public Schools Community District

Chatoris Jones-Senior Director of Operations, Detroit Public Schools Community District

Chennele Laster-Bay-Dean of Lower Elementary, Westfield Charter Academy

Monica Lewis-Managing Director, Educator Fellowships, Teach for America Detroit

Adrian Monge-Director of Programs, Michigan Educator Workforce Initiative

Domini Nailer-Principal, Detroit Public Schools Community District

Ada Parris-Managing Director, Educator Fellowships, Teach for America Detroit

Sondrea Singleton-Program Director, Safe Families PLUS

Krystal Thomas-K-8 Science and Social Studies Instructional Coach, Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences Brandy Walker-Master Teacher, Southfield Public Schools

During their time in the Surge Academy program, the collective will hone their executive skills, problem-solving abilities and team-building techniques. They will also navigate complex topics surrounding the historical inequity in education and politics.

The Detroit Surge Academy is made possible through collaboration with and support from the Michigan Educator Workforce Initiative

and The Skillman Foundation .

About Surge Institute:

Surge Institute

is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was established with a simple but important mission: to develop and elevate leaders of color who create transformative change for children, families and communities. Founded by Carmita Semaan in 2014, the organization was designed to empower emerging diverse leaders to change the landscape of education by providing them with a unique, authentic leadership development experience. To learn more about Surge Institute, please visit

