Retro Jazz Diva Laura Ainsworth Gives New Life To Overlooked Classic Of Lost Love

Artistic animation helps award-winning retro jazz Laura Ainsworth reinvent "Once Upon A Time," a 1960s ballad of passing time and lost young love.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- When award-winning retro jazz singer Laura Ainsworth was preparing her fourth album, "You Asked For It," she knew one song had to be on it: the beautiful but obscure ballad, "Once Upon A Time."

On an album filled with great standards requested by her fans, it's her favorite cut. And it's now her latest video release , enhanced by the sensitive artistry of animator Moung Marma.

Ms. Ainsworth says, "I've loved this song since I discovered Bobby Darin's version from the 1960s. It's such a touching, universal story of regret over the passing of time and the loss of innocent young love -- that 'once upon a time' that 'never comes again.' I've wanted to record it for years. But honestly, it's so moving, it took me this long just to be able to get through it without crying!"

The song was originally from a 1962 Broadway show called '"All American." The show flopped but the song lived on, thanks to covers by singers like Darin and Tony Bennett. Ms. Ainsworth wanted to introduce it to the YouTube generation with her trademarked silky, evocative vocals, a soulful sax solo by longtime sideman Chris McGuire, and the heart-touching animation of Mr. Marma. She says, "I worked with him to explain what I wanted, but my input was minimal on the visuals. He loved the song, too, and instinctively understood the mood and message I wanted to convey and did it in such a simple, lovely way. I think everyone can identify with the mixture of nostalgia and regret we feel looking back on first loves and that lost innocence we can never regain."

"You Asked For It" has already scored several indie music awards and two vocalist nominations at the national Josie Music Awards, presented at the Opryland Theater in Nashville. It's also won honors for her previous video, a film noir-style clip for her sultry reinvention of "Goldfinger." "Once Upon a Time" is likely to attract more acclaim, since the album is still garnering award nominations.

Ms. Ainsworth next travels to Charlotte where she's nominated for both Album and Female Vocalist of the Year in the national Artists Music Guild Heritage Awards, hosted by singer Thea Austin and Skip Martin of Kool & The Gang and the Dazz Band. It appears that this sad "Once Upon A Time" story has come to a happy ending.

