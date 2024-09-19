KUNA's Director Gen. Visits Ahmad Al-Jaber Oil, Gas Exhibition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- The Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Dr. Fatima Al-Salem and other KUNA's officials visited on Thursday Ahmad Al-Jaber Oil and in Ahmadi Governorate.

The Director of the Public Relations and Group at Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), Mohammed Al-Basri, and Head of the Oil and Gas Exhibitions Team Yousef Al-Kandari received KUNA's delegation.

The KUNA team toured the exhibition facilities, and were briefed on the pioneering interactive experience it offers to visitors.

Upon the visit, Dr. Fatima Al-Salem stressed that the exhibition contributes to creating a broad understanding of the importance of oil as a valuable resource, noting its role to the oil and gas industry that works to provide an educational experience for visitors.

Al-Salem said that the exhibition raises awareness of the positive role of oil in Kuwait's progress, noting that it follows more innovative educational policies and provides an entertainment educational experience.

She explained that the Ahmad Al-Jaber Oil and Gas Exhibition promotes a new concept that focuses on attracting visitors to Kuwait as a cultural landmark that documents the antiquity of the oil industry praising the technology used and the sites included in the exhibition.

KUNA's top official stressed the need to activate the media role to shed light on Kuwait's history, its origins, capabilities and resources, especially oil, through museums that simulate that history.

She expressed KUNA's readiness to harness all its capabilities, energies and cadres in this regard and its desire to exchange experience and visits with various state agencies and ministries, especially the Kuwait Oil Company.

KUNA'S delegation included Al-Salem, Acting Editor-in-Chief Mohammed Al-Bahar and Director of the Office of the Director General Omar Al-Omar.(end)

