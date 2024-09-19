Recent wave of blasts strikes walkie talkies in Lebanon

(MENAFN) A new wave of explosions rocked Lebanon on Wednesday, primarily affecting walkie-talkies utilized by the Hezbollah paramilitary group. This incident appears to be a continuation of a sabotage operation allegedly orchestrated by Israeli intelligence that had devastating consequences just a day earlier, resulting in the deaths of 12 individuals and injuries to thousands.



Lebanese first reported the explosions, with the National News Agency confirming that at least three people had died. Al-Hadath TV network raised the injury count to around 100. According to a Lebanese security source, the explosions specifically impacted handheld radios used by Hezbollah members, occurring in various locations, including Beirut and southern Lebanon, an area largely under Hezbollah's control.



One particularly tragic explosion reportedly took place during a funeral procession for four individuals who had lost their lives when their pagers exploded the day before. This incident marked a grim continuation of violence, as the previous day's explosions involved low-tech pagers that were believed to be secure communication devices. In total, at least a dozen people, including two children, were killed, with more than 3,000 injured from those detonations.



Lebanese security officials have pointed fingers at Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency for the attacks. U.S. and Israeli sources told Axios that Mossad had rigged the pagers to explode months in advance. Initial plans called for detonating the devices only in the event of an all-out war with Hezbollah. However, the decision was made to trigger them early to prevent the explosives from being discovered, according to an American official.



The handheld radios that exploded on Wednesday were procured at the same time as the problematic pagers, as reported by a security source. The aftermath of the blasts has been captured in video footage shared on social media, showing damaged vehicles and raging fires at the scenes of the explosions.



As the situation continues to evolve, the implications of these targeted attacks on Hezbollah’s communication devices raise serious concerns about the ongoing tensions in the region and the potential for further violence.

