Foodhub Takeaway App Has Partnered With Bubble Tea Franchise Chatime

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Takeaway marketplace app Foodhub has partnered with bubble tea franchise Chatime.

This latest addition to the Foodhub app listing is part of the challenger brand's move to claim a larger stake in London, one of its key growth areas.

Foodhub, the fourth largest takeaway marketplace in the UK, is rapidly increasing marketshare, and has grown its orders by 10% since 2023.

The addition of Chatime bubble tea also demonstrates a commitment to diversifying the offering beyond traditional takeaways.



Foodhub COO, Jacqueline Sims, said:



"We've seen rapid expansion in key locations in the north thanks to our fair pricing policy and investment into TV and out of home advertising, but we're not stopping there. London is key for us. We're also committed to delivering on customer favourites – and

bubble tea is just hugely popular with our target customer. Offering our customers Chatime via the Foodhub app is a no brainer."



The initial phase of integration means bubble tea lovers can order from 10 Chatime stores in Greater London from 17th September.

At launch, new customers to the app will be offered £3 off and can claim this deal from

17th September.

Peter Wong, Head of Strategy at Chatime, said:

"We're thrilled to partner with Foodhub to expand our delivery footprint in their key growth areas. This collaboration allows us to bring the Chatime experience to even more bubble tea lovers, and we're excited to grow together while delivering our premium beverages straight to customers' doors."



About Foodhub

Foodhub is an innovative food tech company. We have more than 30,000 restaurants listed on our marketplace on and through the Foodhub app available for iOS and Android. Our orders are growing year-on-year, with our current orders up just over 10% from 2023.



Foodhub offers an alternative to high commissions charged to local independents, allowing them to be a cost-effective option for both consumers and restaurants on its platform. While based in UK, we've expanded our services to Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and the USA, bringing the same focus on fantastic deals to a wider audience. Launched in 2018, our app outperforms the top 3 marketplace portals in Trust Pilot.



About Chatime



Chatime UK is a premium bubble tea brand, bringing the globally popular Chatime experience to tea lovers across the country. We pride ourselves on using high-quality ingredients to create refreshing and innovative drinks. With a focus on customer satisfaction and variety, Chatime UK offers a range of customizable beverages that cater to all tastes.

