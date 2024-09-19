Indian Embassy In Baku Announces Tender Invitation
Date
9/19/2024 6:09:15 AM
Sealed tenders are invited from the established, reputed, and
experienced firms for providing Comprehensive Cleaning Services at
the Embassy of India, located at 6A Olimpia Street, Ganjlik,
Narimanov, Baku AZ 1072, Azerbaijan, Azernews
reports.
The tenders / bids in a sealed cover envelope should reach
Embassy of India, Baku by 10 October 2024. Further details can be
obtained from the Embassy's website:
under the“Tender Notices
Section” or can approach the Embassy of India, Baku through email
at [email protected] or Tel: +994 12 5646344 / 54.
