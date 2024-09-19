عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indian Embassy In Baku Announces Tender Invitation

Indian Embassy In Baku Announces Tender Invitation


9/19/2024 6:09:15 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Sealed tenders are invited from the established, reputed, and experienced firms for providing Comprehensive Cleaning Services at the Embassy of India, located at 6A Olimpia Street, Ganjlik, Narimanov, Baku AZ 1072, Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The tenders / bids in a sealed cover envelope should reach Embassy of India, Baku by 10 October 2024. Further details can be obtained from the Embassy's website: under the“Tender Notices Section” or can approach the Embassy of India, Baku through email at [email protected] or Tel: +994 12 5646344 / 54.

MENAFN19092024000195011045ID1108691688


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search