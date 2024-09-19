Qatar Achieves Top Places In Morocco Quran Memorisation Contest

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Rabat: The State of Qatar achieved fourth place in the Mohammed VI International Prize for Quran Memorization in Morocco out of 32 countries worldwide that participated in the 18th edition of the competition.

The State of Qatar was represented by the contestant Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Abdul Rahim Al Haram, who participated in the category of memorization of the entire Quran, along with its recitation and interpretation of the fifth and sixth parts. The award was held in Casablanca, Morocco, at the beginning of September.

Contestant Nouman Imran Abdul Hamid Abdul Qayyum Ahmed, the second representative of the State of Qatar in the category of Tajweed and Good Performance, achieved twelfth place out of 33 countries from around the world. This marks his first participation in this category.

Director of the Department of Da'awah and Religious Guidance Mal Allah Abdulrahman Al Jaber extended his sincere congratulations to the contestants and to the Section of Quran and its Sciences of the department, and stressed the importance of providing all means of memorization, revision and preservation within the centers for teaching the Holy Quran at the state-level, this includes assigning the most skilled teachers and guides in this field.

He also emphasized that the State of Qatar has made significant contributions to various international competitions, with its youth achieving advanced positions on multiple international forums. These accomplishments include winning first place in the Kuwait International Prize for Memorizing the Holy Quran, the Khartoum International Prize Contest of Holy Quran, and the King Abdulaziz International Quran Competition in Makkah. Additionally, Qatar secured second place in the Algeria International Prize for the Holy Quran and the International Quran Competition in Morocco, as well as third place in both the Malaysia International Holy Quran Competition and the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, in addition to many distinguished participations and advanced positions in various other competitions.

For his part, the Head of the participating delegation Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Thani, praised the participant Mohamed Al Haram, as the competition for this category was strong and was among 32 countries, noting that the contestant's answers reflect his confidence in himself and the strength of his memory, and also indicate that the preparation period that the contestant went through before the start of the competition was at the required level, expecting that he will achieve advanced positions in the upcoming forums.

The head of the delegation also noted the positives of participating in such forums, which highlight the efforts of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in serving the Holy Quran and the memorizers of the Quran from the youth of Qatar, and the Ministry's interest in motivating them to participate in other international forums around the world.

Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Thani thanked the competition secretariat, praising the activities accompanying the competition, which included a visit to the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet's Biography and Islamic Civilization, in addition to a meeting with some of the institute's professors and students at the institute of Quranic readings and studies, an open meeting at the Holy Quran Printing Foundation, and a visit to Fadala printing press.

The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs is keen to participate in international Quran competitions and always achieves advanced positions in them, due to the enthusiasm of the Qatari youth participating in the competitions to memorize, recite and contemplate the Holy Quran.