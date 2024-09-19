'Invoking Religion': Fayaz Mir Of PDP Gets EC's Notice

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to Mir Muhammad Fayaz of Peoples Party for invoking religion to gain electoral support.

In a show-cause notice sent by additional district magistrate, Kupwara, who is nodal officer for the Model Code of Conduct, Mir has been asked to explain why action shouldn't be taken against him for invoking religion to gain support from the people.

Mir is the candidate of PDP for Kupwara assembly segment. Mir was served show-cause notice after a went in which he could be seen urging people to swear by Kalima Tayyab apparently to support him in the assembly election.

Mir was a Rajya Sabha member from 2015 to 2021. In 2014 assembly polls, he lost against Bashir Ahmad Dar of Peoples Conference, and in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, he forfeited his security deposit .